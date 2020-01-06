I Said Something About Kumar Sangakkara’s Wife: Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan, who announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, 4 January revealed a ‘nasty’ exchange he had with the former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.
The left-hander recalled an incident from a India vs Sri Lanka match in Delhi years ago. He played a magnificient knock of 93 in that innings. While playing, he had an ugly exhange with the Sri Lankan wicket keeper Kumar Sangakkara which involved few personal attacks.
“I remember one of the stories with (Kumar) Sangakkara. We were playing in Delhi. I scored about 93 in the 2nd innings when (Virender) Sehwag got injured. I was sent up the order. At that time, Sangakkara knew the match was going away from them. (Muttiah) Muralitharan was bowling really well,” he said.
The all rounder also recalled how he used to avoid Sangakkara's wife after that incident because of guilt.
“After some time, we were playing in the same team for Kings XI Punjab. I remember, for a month, as soon as his wife used to come on the right, I used to go left,” he said.
“One day, Sangakkara came and said… ‘you remember this guy, he is the guy who said something about you’. I said sorry. And then Sangakkara explained, I said something first and then only he said something about you. It ended that way. There is no hard feeling and then we became friends,” Pathan added.
Irfan featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets).
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)