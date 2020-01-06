I Said Something About Kumar Sangakkara’s Wife: Irfan Pathan

The all rounder also recalled how he used to avoid Sangakkara's wife after that incident because of guilt.

“After some time, we were playing in the same team for Kings XI Punjab. I remember, for a month, as soon as his wife used to come on the right, I used to go left,” he said.

“One day, Sangakkara came and said… ‘you remember this guy, he is the guy who said something about you’. I said sorry. And then Sangakkara explained, I said something first and then only he said something about you. It ended that way. There is no hard feeling and then we became friends,” Pathan added.

Irfan featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets).