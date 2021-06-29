I Only Commentate on Cricket: Michael Holding on IPL Commentary

The former right-arm pacer, who was part of a fearsome pace battery that included Joel Garner, Andy Roberts, Sylvester Clarke, Colin Croft, Wayne Daniel and Malcolm Marshall, hit out at the change in rules by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that restricts bowling bouncers and favours batsmen.

The cricket world has, in recent times, been affected by cases of concussion. The death of Australian opener Phil Hughes, after he was hit by a bouncer from Sean Abbott, in 2014 has made batsmen's security of paramount importance.

The two-bouncer rule, however, predates Hughes's death. That rule came into force in 1994.

"I am glad, I am on the way out. Because they are slowly but surely destroying the game. I wouldn't even try to honour that with a proper response. You want to cut out bouncers from the game? Okay, well, stop footballers from heading the ball because that gives them concussion as well. And that is a study that has proven to be correct," added Holding.

He said that while safety is important, it is important to not turn cricket into soft-ball competition.