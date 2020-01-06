I Hope The Focus is Not Just on Me in ‘83’: Kapil Dev

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev hopes that the focus is not just on him, but on the entire squad in the upcoming film ‘83’ which narrates the story of the historic 1983 World Cup triumph.

In "'83", directed by Kabir Khan, features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led the team to India's first-ever World Cup win against the mighty West Indies.

Point him out that the focus will be on him in the film, the legendary all-rounder, said, "I hope not."

"I am the captain, I am a team man. I think everybody should get their performance to look into at. I don't look at my performance, it is the team's performance,” he said.