I Have a Lot of Time for KL Rahul in Tests, Says Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes KL Rahul can have a major impact in Test cricket and said that he’d be more than willing to give him a long rope.

Rahul, who captained the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, leads the charts for the most runs scored in the season despite his side being knocked out at the league stage.

“I have a lot of time for KL Rahul in Test matches and I am saying that as a cricketer. But, at the end of the day, it is the selector that decides who plays and who doesn’t play,” Ganguly told India Today.