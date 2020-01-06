I am in Such a Great Space in My Life: Rohit Sharma

India's white-ball vice-captain enjoyed a phenomenal 2019 in which he scored a record 2,442 runs as an opener across three formats and more importantly took up the challenge of being a Test opener with stupendous success.

"I am a different Rohit in terms of how I think. I am in such a great space in my life because of the family that I have -- my wife (Ritika) and daughter (Samaira). I am not worried about what others are talking," Rohit told PTI in an exclusive interview looking back at the 12 eventful years of his career in international cricket.

For someone, who has received bouquets and brickbats in equal measure, the 32-year-old is no longer bothered by criticism.