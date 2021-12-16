Hyundai Motor India Inks MoU With 4 Indian Women Cricketers

South Korean automobile major Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday kicked off ‘The Drive Within campaign and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four Indian women's team cricketers at the Hyundai headquarters here.

Hyundai has entered into an exclusive one-year association with Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma as brand ambassadors to highlight and celebrate their contribution to Indian cricket.