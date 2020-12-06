‘Hungry’ Pandya Becoming a Good Finisher for India: Virat Kohli

Pandya, who has not been able to bowl during this limited overs series, had earlier on the tour said he is trying to play as a pure batsman, trying to take the game deep.

He acquitted himself well in the role of a batsman, scoring a couple of 90's in the three-match ODI series.

Asked if he sees himself as a pure batsman or as a finisher, Pandya said that he doesn't mind playing either role. He added that he prefers to play according to situations.

"To be honest it does not matter to me. It is the situation that I have always played to. If I have to stay there and dig deep I will, if I have to finish the job then I will do that. Whatever the teams requires, I always try to that and things are coming pretty well," he said at the post-match media interaction.