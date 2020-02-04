‘Hungry’ Jasprit Bumrah Ready to Be Hardest Worker in Room

Jasprit Bumrah was at his lethal best in the fifth and final T20I where he returned magical figures of 3/12 to help India sweep the series 5-0 against New Zealand. On the eve of the first ODI here, pace spearhead Bumrah is hungry for more and is ready to be the "hardest worker in the room."

Returning from a long injury lay-off, Bumrah looked rusty initially in the T20I series and was taken to the cleaners by Kane Williamson in the third game. But the pacer was at his best on Sunday as he hardly gave anything away and executed his yorkers to perfection.