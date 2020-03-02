How NZ Planned and Executed Virat Kohli’s Slump in Their Backyard

Virat Kohli averaged 26.25, 25 and 9.50 in the T20I, ODI and Test series in New Zealand, making it one of his worst overseas tours ever.

The Indian skipper's no-show, emphasised by the fact that Mohammed Shami scored more runs than him in the Test series, wasn't merely a slump in form that batsmen endure after going through streaks of purple patch.

Rather, it was some brilliant planning and excellent execution from the Kiwis that led to his downfall. Here we take a glance at New Zealand's drawing board that had more than a fair share of pins on Kohli.