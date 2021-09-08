How Many Test Matches Have Indian Men's Team Won in England?
India lead the current five-match series 2-1 against England with one game to go in Manchester.
India's victory at The Oval earlier in the week, on Monday, was only their ninth Test win in England.
This is also only the second occasion in their cricketing history that India have won two Test matches in a series in England. The last time they did so was back in 1986 when India returned home with a 2-0 win in a three-Test series.
For the Virat Kohli led team, the win at The Oval was iconic and it once again reiterated the fact the Indian team is more than capable of a comeback when the chips are down, especially overseas. India's pace bowling battery is a source of terror for opposition batters, not something that could have been said very easily in the years gone by.
India now lead the five-match series 2-1 with one game to go in Manchester beginning 10 September. While Kohli and co try to register yet another record breaking win in North England, here's a look back at India's previous Test wins in England.
India's Iconic Win at Oval in 1971
India's first-ever Test win in England was historic also because it helped India clinch their first-ever Test series in the country.
BS Chandrasekhar, with 6/38, was the star performer although there was contribution from most players. India won on the last day by four wickets.
India were captained by Ajit Wadekar, with Farokh Engineer and Dilip Sardesai scoring fifties in the first innings. India won by 4 wickets, chasing down 173 runs. It was the third Test of the series.
India Win Two Tests in 1986
India registered their first-ever Test win at Lord's when they defeated England by five wickets. Kapil Dev, who took 4/52 in second innings to restrict England to 180, hit a quickfire 23 off 10 balls to see India through to victory in a difficult batting phase. Dilip Vengsarkar scored a ton in the first innings. India won by five wickets. This was the first Test of the series.
The second Test was at Headingley and Roger Binny's five-fer along with Madan Lal's three-wicket haul helped India bowl out England for 102, giving themselves a 170-run lead.
Dilip Vengsarkar hit his second century of the series as India set a 408-run target. England were bowled out for 128 as Maninder Singh picked four for 26. India won by 279 runs and won the three-match series 2-0.
Dravid, Sachin, Ganguly and Kumble Take Charge in 2002
It was the third Test of the series at Headingley and India had lost the first by 170 runs and drawn the second one. Sourav Ganguly led India however roared back to win the third and final Test by an innings and 46 runs.
Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193) and Sourav Ganguly (128) scored centuries as India piled up 628/8 before declaring against an England attack comprising Matthew Hoggard, Alex Tudor, a 33-year-old Andy Caddick and Andrew Flintoff. The total was big enough for England to succumb. Anil Kumble picked 7 wickets in the match and Rahul Dravid had been awarded the player of the match.
Zaheer Khan Causes Mayhem in 2007
The first and the third Test matches at Lord's and The Oval were drawn but India won in Trentbridge in the second game by 7 wickets which eventually led them to win the series.
Left-arm pace bowler Zaheer Khan ran through the England batting, picking nine wickets (4/59 and 5/75). As England batters looked to make a match of it in the second innings after conceding a 283-run lead, Zaheer dismissed five of England's top six batsmen with brilliant swing bowling.
Zaheer's spell restricted England's lead to 72 which India chased down for the loss of 3 wickets.
Ishant's Bouncers Fell England at Lord's in2014
Pace bowler Ishant Sharma's 7/74 helped India take 1-0 lead in the Test series. The first innings had gone almost on an even keel. But India put up a formidable 342 in the second innings. England folded for 223 in the second innings as they kept hitting Sharma's innocuous short-pitched deliveries to fielders. India won by 95 runs in the second Test at Lord's.
Hardik, Kohli and Bumrah Derail England in 2018
India had lost the first two Tests to be 2-0 down in the series. Virat Kohli scored 200 across two innings (97 and 103) while Hardik Pandya's 5/28 helped India take an important 168-run first innings lead. Set a target of 521, England's innings lasted over 104 overs as Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets for 85 runs to restrict them to 317. India won by 203 runs at Trentbridge in the third Test of the series.
Virat Kohli's India Make Merry in 2021
Second Test at Lord's: India won the second Test in remarkable fashion. Till the start of the fifth day's play and in fact till the first half hour of the final day, it seemed like England were favourites to win. However, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami scripted a turnaround with an amazing unbeaten 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket. England, who had to bat the last two sessions, succumbed under pressure to lose by 151 runs.
Fourth Test at The Oval: Fifty years after their first-ever Test win in England, India got their second win at the venue as they overturned a 99-run deficit to set England a target of 368 in the fourth innings. The host, if they weren't targeting win, needed to bat out 122 overs to draw the Test. Things went fine till lunch for England on the last day but the second session saw them get blown over. India won the match by 157 runs to take 2-1 lead in the series.
(With IANS Inputs)
