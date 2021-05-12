Hope Youngsters Don’t Face What I Went Through: Mohammad Amir

"If I go into all of the details and re-open all those chapters then it will get very ugly. I hope that our players, especially the youngsters in future don't have to face what I had to face as I don't want our younger players to get disheartened and sacrifice their careers like I did," said Amir, who retired from Test cricket in 2019 and bid goodbye to all formats in late 2020, leaving the cricketing fraternity baffled.

While Amir's critics said that he preferred the lucrative franchise leagues over playing for his country, the former bowler -- who played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is and accounted for 259 scalps -- said he wasn't getting the respect he deserved playing for the country.

"What matters most to me is respect and I felt that I wasn't getting the respect I deserved and that's why I took the decision to retire," Amir told PakPassion.net.

"The people in-charge of Pakistan cricket have their job to do, they have their responsibilities and have their decisions to make, and I have my career to continue and look forward to, so we all should move on, as right now I am happy with my life."