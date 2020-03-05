Hope There is a Rule Change: English Captain Heather Knight
England captain Heather Knight on Thursday called for a rule change after a rained-out semi-final clash against India knocked them out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney.
India entered the final by virtue of topping their group in the round-robin stage of the tournament while England were ousted as they had finished second in their pool.
"They're the rules that everyone signed up to," Knight said of the absence of a reserve day. "You'd hope now that there has been this situation and the game tonight is potentially going to be rained off as well ...”
Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled, taking the Indians into the summit clash and leaving England players in tears.
Disappointment was writ large on the faces of England players as their campaign ended without them getting a chance to take the field.
Their opening-game loss against South Africa ultimately proved vital as they finished second in the group.
Knight also believed that the tournament was great for the women's game overall.
"It'll be great day and game for the sport. I'll be there as a fan. It has been a brilliant tournament, which has made it even more of a shame that we lost today,” Knight said.
"Today is disappointing but it won't take too much shine off where the sport has gone and you see if the money is put into publicising it that people do want to come and watch,” the English skipper concluded.
