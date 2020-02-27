How India Came to Love Cricket

Like many Americans, Trump likely knows little about the history or the significance of cricket in India. As scholars who study the social and cultural significance of sports and their globalization, we understand how this 18th-century colonial import grew into a revered – and lucrative – cultural institution in India.

A British Colonial Legacy

Originating in England, cricket came to India with the East India Company – an English company formed to develop trade in Asia.

According to British sailor Clement Downing's "A History of the Indian Wars," written in 1737, the first cricket match in India was played between sailors like him in 1721 in Khambhat, near India's western seaboard, only 55 miles from the stadium where Trump gave his speech.

The introduction of English traditions and sports helped the colonizers affirm their supposed cultural superiority and justify their rule. Some Indians, however, were actively involved in making the foreign sport their own.

The Parsis, an ethnic minority, who were enterprising traders with close ties to the British, for example, were particularly enthusiastic about the sport. By the mid-1800s, they had formed their own cricket teams.

Thereafter, English sports began to surpass traditional Indian games in popularity, such as local forms of wrestling. Other pastimes, such as "Kabaddi" – a team sport involving chasing and tagging opponents – started to be organized like English sports in the 1920s with rules, formal competitions and federations.

However, leading up to India's independence in 1947, fierce debates raged over this British influence. Student protesters saw the cricket contests between different Indian groups as "a slow poison given to the rising Indian generation and blockading the path to independence."

Cricket fans, however, continued to flock to local contests, including the Bombay Pentangular, an annual tournament between teams consisting of Europeans, Parsis, Hindus, Muslims and other minority faiths.