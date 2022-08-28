ADVERTISEMENT

Head Coach Rahul Dravid Recovers From COVID-19, Joins Team India in Dubai

Dravid had earlier tested positive for the virus ahead of the Team India's departure for the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai.

PTI
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Head Coach Rahul Dravid Recovers From COVID-19, Joins Team India in Dubai
i

Head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for Covid-19 and has joined the Indian team ahead of its much-awaited Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday.

Batting great Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai. Interim coach, Mr VVS Laxman who was present with the team in Mr. Dravid's absence, has returned to Bengaluru to oversee the India A programme," the BCCI said in a statement.

The former India skipper didn't travel with the team after testing positive, forcing the board to name NCA head Laxman as India's interim coach.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

VVS Laxman Named as India’s Interim Coach for Asia Cup 2022 in Dravid’s Absence

VVS Laxman Named as India’s Interim Coach for Asia Cup 2022 in Dravid’s Absence

Since returning positive in the test conducted on August 23, Dravid had been undergoing home isolation.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement where he stated that the Indian head coach had mild symptoms.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

"Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report," Shah had said in a release.

Also Read

Rahul Dravid Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of Asia Cup, Will Join Team Later

Rahul Dravid Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of Asia Cup, Will Join Team Later

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×