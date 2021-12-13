Having Rahul Dravid is Amazing As There's a Sense Of Relaxation: Rohit Sharma

"Working with Rahul bhai, it was three-odd games but it was fantastic. We have seen how he has played his cricket, hard and tough. There has been a sense of relaxation as well, because it is important to keep the atmosphere light and cheerful when you are doing the job on the field, which is so demanding," said Sharma in a video shared by bcci.tv.



Sharma said that a demanding sport like cricket needs a relaxed atmosphere, which the former cricketer has provided.

"You need to have the atmosphere where people can relax and chill around. It's been a little while but I have had so many interactions with him in the past about the game, my personal game with him. It's good to have him on board and will be a very fruitful one for the future," said Sharma, who will be leaving for South Africa this week with the team for a three-Test and ODI series.