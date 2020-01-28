Have Identified the Core Group of Players For T20 WC: Rathour

"This new generation of cricketers is incredible. I find it amazing actually that they turn up and they are at their best straightaway across different format, different grounds and different countries actually. The amount of time they took to get settled (here in NZ)) was outstanding actually,” he said.

India won the twin matches in Auckland thanks to brilliant outings from KL Rahul and Iyer. The batting coach expressed satisfaction that the younger batsmen are stepping forward for the team's cause.

"The more opportunities that these guys get, they are showing that they are capable. They are showing that they are match-winners on their day. That will help the team, of course, but it will also help their confidence,” Rathour added.