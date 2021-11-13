Hasan Ali's Wife Clarifies 'Threat' Rumors After Pakistan's T20 World Cup Exit
Pakistan lost the semi-finals against Australia on Thursday.
Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali's wife, Samiya Arzoo, recently came forward and posted on social media, refuting the tweets from an impostor Twitter account. She said that her family had not been attacked or threatened and that they in fact received support from fans.
Ali, who dropped Matthew Wade on the boundary in the 19th over after which he smashed three sixes in a row off Shaheen Afridi’s deliveries and took Australia to its 5-wicket victory, was also subjected to criticisms by from some on social media.
She took to Instagram to share the screenshot of a fake Twitter account with the handle @SamiyaArzoo.
In a number of tweets, the user, who claimed to be Hassan Ali's wife, tagged the prime minister and the PCB and requested them to take action against threats being issued to the fast bowler, his wife and daughter.
The fake account posted the following tweet, “I Samiya Arzoo wife of cricketer Hasan Ali appeal to respected PM @ImranKhanPTI and @TheRealPCB to ask Pakistani fan to stop attacking our whole family. I do understand the depression of cricket fan, but it is part of a game,” she wrote in the first tweet of a five-tweet thread.
Pakistan’s dream of making it to the 2021 T20 World Cup final were squashed on Thursday after Wade and Marcus Stoinis' heroics with the bat.
However, skipper Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan had both spoke in support of Ali.
"We are all human beings capable of errors. Remember the joy Hasan has given you, don’t do personal attacks please. He is Pakistan’s match-winner," Shadab Khan had written on Twitter.
Skipper Babar Azam also defended Hassan Ali.
"I don't feel like that," Babar said on the defeat being blamed on Hassan's dropped catch.
"He is my main bowler and he has won many matches for Pakistan. Players drop catches but he is a fighter and I will back him.
"Everybody doesn't perform everyday. There is a day when one performs, it was just not his day. He is down and we will lift his mood. People will talk but we keep playing."
