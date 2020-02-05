Harshal Sets Record for Most Wickets in Ranji Season for Haryana

Bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel's eight-wicket haul in Haryana's match against Assam has helped him set the record for most wickets for the state in a Ranji Trophy season.

Harshal took his tally to 51 wickets on Wednesday, 5 February which takes him past the previous record of 48 that was set by Rajender Goel in the 1983/84 season.

"Records are meant to be broken," Goel told IANS.

"I am happy that my record stood for close to 36 years, but what gives me more joy is to see Harshal break my record. It is easy for a spinner to pick up the maximum wickets in a season in Indian conditions, but for a pacer to do that means a lot more. I wish him all the best and further success," he added.