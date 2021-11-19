ADVERTISEMENT
Harshal Patel Picks Two Big Wickets on Debut as NZ Post 153/6
Harshal Patel picked the wickets of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.
i
Picked in the Indian squad for the home series against New Zealand after finishing as the top wicket-taker of IPL 2021 and Harshal Patel made his debut in the second T20I against New Zealand at Ranchi on Friday night.
The 30-year-old picked up two wickets after Rohit won the toss and elected to bowl first and helped restrict NZ to 153/6. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips were his two victims.
(More to follow)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT