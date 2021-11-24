Harmanpreet Wins WBBL Player of the Year, Says Hope Soon Women's IPL Will Start

Harmanpreet becomes the third overseas player to be named the WBBL's player of the tournament after New Zealand duo Devine (twice) and Amy Satterthwaite.

Harmanpreet has been breaking ground for Indian women's cricket ever since becoming the first Indian to play in both the WBBL and the Super League in England. She is hoping to inspire the next generation of players with her deeds in the WBBL.

"Playing any tournament will give you lots of confidence and WBBL is something, you know, it's a very, very big platform back home," she said.

"Every Indian wants to play in this league and I was the first one who got this opportunity to play and today, you know, winning this player of the tournament definitely gives lots of confidence to Indian girls also. They can also come here and perform and, you know, be part of this and then there are all the chances to achieve a lot in their cricket career," she added.

