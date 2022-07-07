Harmanpreet, Pooja Star as India Complete a 3-0 ODI Series Sweep Against SL

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar produced solid all-round performances as Indian women cantered to a 39-run victory over a clueless Sri Lanka in the final ODI on Thursday to complete a 3-0 rout.

Harmanpreet (75 off 88 balls and 1/21 in 5 overs) and Vastrakar (56 not out of 65 balls, and 2/32) first bailed the team out with a 97-run seventh wicket stand that ensured a decent total of 255 for 9 for the visitors.

The bowlers then executed the plans perfectly to bundle out the hosts for 216 in 47.3 overs, with both Harmanpreet and Vastrakar chipping in with crucial breakthroughs.