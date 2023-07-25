Harmanpreet Kaur Faces 2 Match Ban, Likely to Miss Key Asian Games Ties: Report

The recent on-field outburst by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, during the tied third ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, may result in her missing two knockout matches of the women’s T20 event at the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.
According to reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to come down heavily on her conduct, adding that Harmanpreet could be hit with four demerit points, resulting in a suspension for two international games.
The women's T20 cricket event in the Asian Games starts on 19 September but based on their ICC ranking, the Indian team could qualify directly for the quarterfinals, which would mean the Indian skipper will miss the quarter and the semis at the big event.
In India’s chase of 226 in Saturday's ODI, Harmanpreet went for a sweep off Nahida Akter in the 34th over but missed the delivery and the ball seemingly went onto slip off the pads. On Nahida’s appeal, the umpire raised the finger, leaving Harmanpreet furious.
In anger, she hit the stumps with her bat and exchanged a few angry words with the umpire before walking towards the pavilion. On the way, she showed a thumbs up to the crowd when she reached the boundary ropes.
Later on, in the post-match presentation ceremony, she came down heavily on umpiring in the match, calling it “pathetic”, while adding that she was “really disappointed” with some decisions.
Harman is likely to be found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct and be penalised with four demerit points. According to the ICC's rules, if a player is given four or more demerit points within a 24 month spam, it converts to suspension points and the player is banned for one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first in the player's international roster.
The Indian women's team's next assignment is the 2023 Asian Games that get underway on 23 September.
"Demerit Points remain on a player's disciplinary record for 24 months from their imposition, after which they will be expunged," says the ICC Code of Conduct.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)