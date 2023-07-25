Harmanpreet Kaur Faces 2 Match Ban, Likely to Miss Key Asian Games Ties: Report

The recent on-field outburst by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, during the tied third ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, may result in her missing two knockout matches of the women’s T20 event at the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

According to reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to come down heavily on her conduct, adding that Harmanpreet could be hit with four demerit points, resulting in a suspension for two international games.

The women's T20 cricket event in the Asian Games starts on 19 September but based on their ICC ranking, the Indian team could qualify directly for the quarterfinals, which would mean the Indian skipper will miss the quarter and the semis at the big event.