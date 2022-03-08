Hardik Pandya Will Attend Training Camp at NCA in Bangalore

Earlier, chief selector Chetan Sharma had said that Hardik Pandya would be considered for the Indian team only after there is clarity about his bowling fitness.

The report further noted that camp at the NCA, with around 25 players, is happening keeping in mind the T20 World Cup later this year. The coach, Rahul Dravid and the selection committee are understood to have begun the planning process already.

With regards to Hardik, he is expected to be tried out in the home series against South Africa in June, if he gets through the IPL without any trouble. His last outing for India was against Namibia in the World Cup in UAE.

Meanwhile, the 10-day camp at the NCA has also resulted in some of the IPL franchises not being very happy about the lack of access to their players before the tournament. The IPL begins on 26 March.

As of now, with the camp ending on 15 March, the IPL teams will only have their players joining them after that, which is less than two weeks from the start date.