Hardik Pandya Trains With Indian Team, Bowls at Nets in Wankhede

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on road to recovery, took part in a practice session with the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Pandya was pulled out of the India A squad touring New Zealand at the last minute as he is yet recover fully from back surgery.

Hardik was first seen doing target practice of hitting the stumps along with skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.