Pandya Starts Bowling at NCA Post UK Check-Up, Rehab on Track

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's back has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since he underwent surgery in UK in October.

While there has been a slight delay in him gaining full fitness, the good news is that he has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.

Speaking to IANS, an NCA source in the know of developments said that Pandya has started working on his bowling at the academy and should be available for selection soon.