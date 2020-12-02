‘Back Bit Sore’: Hardik Says He Won’t be Bowling Anytime Soon

However, in the final ODI, he first helped resurrect Indian innings -- which was reduced to 152/5, and then went after the bowling towards the end with Jadeja (66*).

"We had to fight it out in the middle, it wasn't easy to start. When we had those couple of good overs and got some momentum we started believing. We were probably thinking 250-270, but that's the beauty of the game. When you try to score 70 you end up getting 90."

Pandya, during the course of his innings, tried the helicopter shot but couldn't execute it.

"It is a bit difficult here because the boundaries are bigger and there is some extra bounce here. That shot is possible in India," he said.