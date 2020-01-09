Ball Wasn’t in My Court: Hardik Pandya on ‘Koffee with Karan’ Row

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the host of the chat show, had also said that he felt "very responsible" about the repercussions that the cricketers had to face.

"I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show and my platform. I invited them as guests, and so the ramifications and the repercussions of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights wondering how can I undo this damage, who is going to listen to me...," Karan had said.