‘Hardik Can Pass Yo-Yo in Sleep, Just Wants More Time to Return’

This comes as no surprise because speaking to IANS, Pandya had himself said that he was looking to make a comeback only in the second half of the New Zealand tour.

"I will be coming back before the New Zealand series, mid-way actually. That was the plan that I play some international games, the IPL and then the World T20. The biggest concern was the World T20 which touch wood is now in place.

"I was managing the back, tried everything possible not to get into surgery or anything. After trying everything, we came to the conclusion that it wasn''t working. I noticed that I was not able to give my 100 per cent and that meant I was not doing justice to myself and the team. That is when I decided to go for the surgery," he had said.