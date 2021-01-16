Hardik and Krunal’s Father Passes After Cardiac Arrest

Hardik, who had returned home after limited over series against Australia last month, was as home at the time of his father breathing his last.

“Whenever I speak about Hardik and Krunal, I cannot control my tears and that they have done so well is God’s gift. Our intentions of letting them play cricket from a very young age was questioned and criticized by many relatives. But we were not willing to change our plans, and it is great to see what they have achieved now,” Himanshu Pandya had told MI TV in an interview.

