Happy to Contribute to Side’s Win: Manish Pandey

After a quickfire 18-ball unbeaten 31 runs against Sri Lanka in the third T20I, India batsman Manish Pandey said that he was happy to contribute to the team's victory as the Men in Blue defeated the islanders by 78 runs to win the series 2-0.

The Virat Kohli-led India scored 201/6 in the allotted twenty overs as Lokesh Rahul (54), Shikhar Dhawan (52) and Pandey played crucial knocks.