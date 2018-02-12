Gundappa Viswanath: Sunil Gavaskar’s Favourite Cricketer

Making his debut in 1969 against Australia, Viswanath went on to play 91 Test matches for the country.

Viswanath’s mastery with the bat has been replicated well by current Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Both being wristy and classy on the off-side, have the highest percentage of centuries for India in winning cause.

Out of the 14 matches in which Viswanath has scored a century, India have not lost 13 of those matches. Similarly in Kohli’s case, India have not lost 38 matches out of 55 whenever Kohli managed to reach the three-digit figure, both in Tests and ODIs.

The Little Master from Karnataka, like Virat Kohli, had the knack of delivering when their team needed them the most.

At the end of 50 Test matches, both Viswanath and Kohli were a shy away from 4000 runs, at an average of 44 and 48 respectively. But as far hundreds are concerned Kohli had 14 tons in comparison to Viswanath’s seven tons.