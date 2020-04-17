New SA Cricket Boss Smith Rules De Kock Out of Test Captaincy

Former Test skipper Graeme Smith was on Friday confirmed as South Africa's director of cricket -- and revealed that Quinton de Kock would not be elevated to the Test captaincy.

Jacques Faul, acting chief executive of Cricket South Africa, said Smith had been appointed for a two-year term, expiring at the end of March 2022.

Smith was appointed in an acting capacity last December.

Smith, 39, captained South Africa in a world record 108 Test matches and in 149 one-day internationals. He also captained a World XI in a one-off Test against Australia in 2005/06.