Government Decided: Anurag Thakur on India Going for 2025 Champions Trophy

Due to the political tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan now meet only in ICC events. The two neighbours have not played any bilateral cricket in Pakistan since Rahul Dravid's side travelled to Pakistan in 2005-06 for a full tour comprising three Tests and five ODIs.



Asked whether India will travel for the eight-team global tournament in Pakistan or not, Thakur, who is also the former BCCI president said that the Home Ministry will be involved in the decision making.



"When such global tournaments happen several factors are considered. Even in the past, you would have seen many countries have pulled out to go there (Pakistan) and play because the situation there is not normal. Security is the main challenge there, like teams have been attacked in the past, which is a concern," Thakur told reporters here.



"So when the time comes, the government will take a decision depending on the circumstances then. The Home ministry will be involved in decision making," he added.