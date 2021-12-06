Good To See The Boys Step Up And Take Their Opportunities: Indian Coach Dravid

"Good to finish the Test series on a winning note, came very close in Kanpur, but couldn't take that last wicket. Credit to the team, they have pulled themselves back from tough situations, and were a bit disappointed at not finishing it off in Kanpur. Good to see the boys step up and take their opportunities, we were missing a few seniors, but the youngsters have taken their chances," said Dravid in a chat with broadcasters after the match.

Talking further about the youngsters doing well in the Test series, Dravid remarked, "Jayant (Yadav) found it difficult yesterday, but came up well this morning. A lot of these guys don't get the opportunity to play a lot (of Test cricket), but it's nice to see them do well, especially the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel and Jayant. That gives us a lot of choices opening up when the seniors do return."