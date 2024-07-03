‘God Has Its Own Plan’, Says Pant on Going From Accident To Winning World Cup

Many were unsure how wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant would fare on his return to international cricket through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies.

He had scored 446 runs in 13 matches on return to competitive cricket for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and looked at his best behind the stumps, an aspect where many had kept their eyes on, especially after his right knee was reconstructed and needed lengthy rehabilitation post injuries sustained in a life-threatening car-accident in December 2022.