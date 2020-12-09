Gritty Parthiv Patel More Than Made a Mark Amongst the Gladiators

That trip to Australia was historic for India’s first-ever Test series win Down Under. For Patel it was a way of finally breaching the fortress having come close as first-choice keeper on the 2003-04 tour.

“We missed out narrowly in 2003-04 in Australia. To be there again, as part of history was brilliant. To win a Test series in Australia is huge. To be able to do it for the first time, even though I didn't play a single Test. To be around the team and be part of the moment, makes me proud,” said Parthiv.

On the historic Pakistan tour in 2003-04, when India won both the Test and ODI series, Parthiv played a crucial part in the deciding Rawalpindi Test. With a fit-again captain Ganguly ready to take on the field, opener Aakash Chopra was left out. There was a lot of speculation on who would open for India with Virender Sehwag. It was a massive surprise when a diminutive Parthiv walked out with Sehwag. He was assured and calm as he took on the pace like fire of Shoaib Akhtar. India won the Test and the series, Parthiv was once again at the centre of it all.

But later in 2004 everything changed forever, Parthiv and his replacement Dinesh Karthik were both consigned to the sidelines for the next decade thanks to the arrival of one man, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He did not, however, want to wallow in self-pity.