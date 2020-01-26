McGrath Takes Walk Down Memory Lane, Recalls Duels With Tendulkar

Recalling some of his fiercest battles with Sachin Tendulkar, legendary Australian bowler Glenn McGrath has said it ended 50-50 between them but the Indian batting genius was really furious when he was declared out after a low bouncer hit his shoulder.

"Was it LBW? Probably, it should have been an SBW - Shoulder Before Wicket," McGrath said, recalling the December 1999 incident in Adelaide Oval when Sachin walked off the pitch clearly unhappy at the decision by umpire Daryl Harper.

Speaking at a special private session hosted by HCL Tech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting week, McGrath also recalled an incident when Tendulkar "sledged" him after hitting him for a six and also the World Cup final match in 2003 when he got the Indian legend out.