Gavaskar Slams Players for Missing India Matches to 'Rest', But Playing Full IPL

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the commitment of the senior India players, saying he "doesn't agree" with cricketers skipping international series but playing the IPL without a break.

Gavaskar's remarks came after senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were rested for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

"See, I do not agree with this concept of players resting. Not at all. 'You don't take rest during IPL, then why ask for it while playing for India? I don't agree with it. You will have to play for India. Don't talk about rest," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.