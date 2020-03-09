Gavaskar Heaps Praise on Harmanpreet & Co, Urges For Women’s IPL

The Indian team had remained unbeaten throughout the tournament before the finals where they just succumbed to pressure and were outplayed by Australia who won their fifth Women's T20 World T20 trophy.

"This is what sport is all about, there will be winners and there will be losers. But the way they played throughout the tournament, this Indian women's team has won countless hearts in those who follow Indian cricket," said Gavaskar.

He further said that the Indian eves should receive as grand a welcome as they would have had they won their maiden ICC World T20 World Cup title.