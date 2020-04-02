Gambhir Vows to Donate 2 Years’ Salary to Tackle COVID-19 Crisis
Former Indian batsman and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir has come out for the second time to pledge support to the PM Cares Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
On Thursday, Gambhir announced donating his two years’ MP salary to the Prime Minister’s relief fund. The former cricketer tweeted the announcement with a message urging people to do their bit in the fight against the COVID-19 battle in the country.
Gambhir wrote: “People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year’s salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too!”
Earlier, Gambhir had released Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) towards the relief efforts.
“It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. Have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. Have also donated one month’s salary towards the Central Relief Fund. United we stand!!” Gambhir had tweeted.
Meanwhile, Gambhir had earlier mentioned in a statement that his foundation was distributing food packets to poor people in his constituency. The statement also said that during the lockdown, 2,000 packets of food were being prepared and distributed by the foundation, and that efforts were being made so that no one should have to worry about food at this time.
Indian athletes Bajrang Punia, PV Sindhu, Him Das have also done their bit to tackle the health crisis in the country.
Currently, around 1950 active COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country and the pandemic has claimed 50 lives. Globally, the pandemic has taken around 47,000 lives.
