DDCA Officials Want Gautam Gambhir to Take Over as President
The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is expected to elect its next President by January 13 and if all goes as per plan, former India opener Gautam Gambhir could be asked to take over the chair as the association looks to get back to normalcy post Rajat Sharma’s resignation.
Speaking to IANS, a DDCA official said the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper has been approached and the experience that Gambhir has had as a captain and a former international player should help get DDCA back on track after all the fiascos, which have put the association in poor light in recent times.
"Some BJP officials have in recent times in fact also gotten in touch with him to understand what all has been happening at the association and after yesterday, it would only be ideal that a strict taskmaster like him takes over and gets the association back on track. Yes, he has shown interest in the talks we have had so far and another meeting is expected to take place with him in the new year," the official said.
Post the ruckus during the AGM in DDCA on Sunday, Gambhir took to Twitter to crticise the ugly spat that broke out and urged the BCCI that the body be dissolved.
Former India bowler Madan Lal, who also fought election when Rajat was named chief, called DDCA officials hooligans after videos of the fight in the AGM went viral.
"Delhi cricket in the hands of hooligans . Sincerely pray n hope something can be done to save this game and the future of so many cricketers who wanna play for prestigious Delhi and represent their country," Madan Lal tweeted.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)