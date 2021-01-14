Bumrah’s Recovery Crucial For Daunting Gabba Track

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was never more needed by the Indian team as he is now, for the fourth and final Test at the Gabba that begins on Friday.

The right-arm pace bowler, who is suffering from an abdominal strain and is a doubtful starter, is required not just because he is the only pacer left from the battery that won India the Test series last time in Australia in 2018-19.

He is also needed because he is the only one who can more easily adjust to the length needed on the Gabba wicket.