Future of Indian Cricket in Safe Hands: Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on the Indian colts following their emphatic win over Pakistan in the semifinal of the ongoing U-19 World Cup.
The Rawalpindi Express said that the Priyam Garg-led side was absolutely brilliant in their performance and that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.
After Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi shared the spoils to bowl out Pakistan for 172; Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena starred with the bat as India crossed the finish line with 14.4 overs to spare.
Akhtar was particularly critical of Pakistan's fielding efforts and said that the team did not deserve to go to the finals of the prestigious tournament.
"Congratulations to the Pakistan U19 team for reaching the semis. It was a good effort but not good enough to take you to the finals. It was a pathetic fielding performance by Pakistan. Despite being U19, can't you put in dives while fielding?,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.
“They did not deserve to be in the finals but on the other end congratulations to India for winning the semis," Akhtar added.
The former Pakistan speedster reserved rich praise for Jaiswal, who has battled all odds to make his way into the Indian set-up and is now one of the rising stars in the country.
"Imagine this kind of a guy, who will be street smart and will fight for his place. Rajasthan Royals bought Jaiswal and remember my words that Jaiswal is going to go places. He has the power, passion and interest for the game. He will represent the senior team, this is a guarantee. Saxena also played well,” Akhtar added.
Akhtar also took a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying they have not managed to get the established Pakistan cricketers for coaching roles as the board is reluctant to shell money.
India will now face the winner of the Bangladesh versus New Zealand in the final on Sunday.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )