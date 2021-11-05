Anushka Sharma Wishes Her 'Strength' Virat Kohli A Happy Birthday

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on 5 November as he turned 33 and he marked the occasion with an Indian team victory in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

But before the team took the field for the match, wishes for the skipper poured in on social media with his wife Anushka Sharma posting a heartfelt note for her husband, commending him for his honesty and courageous attitude.

His wife posted an adorable picture of the two dressed in Indian attire and hugging one another. In the caption she thanked him for “making everything brighter and more beautiful."