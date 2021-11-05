Anushka Sharma Wishes Her 'Strength' Virat Kohli A Happy Birthday
Anushka Sharma wishes husband Virat and thanks him for “making everything brighter and more beautiful."
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated his birthday on 5 November as he turned 33 and he marked the occasion with an Indian team victory in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
But before the team took the field for the match, wishes for the skipper poured in on social media with his wife Anushka Sharma posting a heartfelt note for her husband, commending him for his honesty and courageous attitude.
His wife posted an adorable picture of the two dressed in Indian attire and hugging one another. In the caption she thanked him for “making everything brighter and more beautiful."
"No filter needed for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ♥️ Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!" wrote Anushka in the post.
The stunning couple’s picture went viral only minutes after it was posted; certainly the fans were left mesmerised by the duo.
People all around the world- his fans, his team-mates and friends wished Virat on the occasion of his birthday. Kohli is loved by millions across the world for his outstanding batting, and the love that poured in from all his fans today is a proof of it.
The Indian cricket team is currently in Dubai, UAE playing the T20 World Cup and after the win over Scotland, the team now has just one match, against Namibia, on Monday.
This is Virat Kohli's last T20 World Cup as the captain of the Indian cricket team. He had announced the same back in September after he said he would be stepping down as India's T20 skipper after the World Cup.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.