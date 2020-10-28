Full Schedule of India’s Tour of Australia, Starting 27 November

Australia are currently ranked number one in the ICC Test standings. However India will be buoyed by the knowledge it has won three of the previous four series against Australia, including a first-ever series win on Australian soil in 2018-19.

Before the Test series, the teams will compete in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The tour will commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

The Australian team is fresh from an away ODI series win over world champions England, while India holds a slight edge over its rival in the 50-over format with a 12-10 win-loss record against Australia over the past five years.

In T20Is also, Australia are placed at the numero uno spot and posted a thrilling 2-0 away series win over India last year. India, however, holds a 5-4 win-loss advantage over Australia in its past 10 T20I matches.

In addition to the international fixtures, Cricket Australia has also confirmed dates for tour matches ahead of the Test series. India A will take on Australia A at Drummoyne Oval (December 6-8), and India will play Australia A in a day-night match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (December 11-13).

India's squad will arrive in Sydney on November 12 subject to Australian Border Force travel authorisation and the appropriate departure-approvals amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on November 27.