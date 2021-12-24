Full Marks to Team of 83, Says Sunil Gavaskar

On Wednesday, the members of the 1983 World Cup winning squad were part of a special screening for the movie 83 in which Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev. The special screening which was held in Mumbai, saw almost all of the squad members present and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar was among them too, and said that he was very impressed by the movie.

“Saw the movie for the first time at the Premiere last night and was blown away by the film. It’s simply brilliant and the way every actor has got the mannerisms, the walk, the look, the style of every player was unbelievably uncanny. Full marks to Kabir Khan and his team for their efforts,” the batting maestro was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.