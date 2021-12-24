Full Marks to Team of 83, Says Sunil Gavaskar
The team of 1983 were in Mumbai for a special screening of the movie 83 on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the members of the 1983 World Cup winning squad were part of a special screening for the movie 83 in which Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev. The special screening which was held in Mumbai, saw almost all of the squad members present and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar was among them too, and said that he was very impressed by the movie.
“Saw the movie for the first time at the Premiere last night and was blown away by the film. It’s simply brilliant and the way every actor has got the mannerisms, the walk, the look, the style of every player was unbelievably uncanny. Full marks to Kabir Khan and his team for their efforts,” the batting maestro was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Gavaskar role has been played by Tahir Bhasin. The former India captain said it helped relive the memorable moment in his life.
“It made me relive that glorious campaign, culminating in the most memorable moment of my life, when Kaps received the trophy and lifted it high over his head,” Gavaskar said.
After the triumph in 83, the Indian team started to rise as a global power in the sport and a couple of years later they went on to win the World Championship of Cricket in Australia under Gavaskar’s captaincy.
The movie releases on 24 December.
