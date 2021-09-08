Full List of Indian Squad for 2021 Men's T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

The BCCI on Wednesday named the Indian men's team for the 2021 Men's ICC World Cup in Oman and UAE.

The team will be mentored by former captain MS Dhoni and led by Virat Kohli with Ravi Shastri as the coach.

Experienced players Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been left out. Washington Sundar misses out due to injury while Shreyas Iyer is among the reserves.

India will will open their campaign in a blockbuster encounter against Pakistan in Dubai on 24 October. Apart from the arch-rivals, India have been grouped with Afghanistan and New Zealand in Group 2, as well as two sides who progress from Round 1 of the tournament, beginning on 17 October.