BCCI Awards: All The Team India Cricketers Honoured at Ceremony in Hyderabad

Following a hiatus of four seasons, the BCCI's cricket awards for Indian domestic and international cricketers was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 23 January 2024.

Harsha Bhogle hosted the event attended by the Indian and English men's cricket teams, and also some women's cricketers, along with an array of domestic players and legends of the game.

Farokh Engineer was bestowed with the honour of the CK Nayudu trophy for lifetime achievement.

Here's the full list of awards handed out to international cricketers on the night.