BCCI Awards: All The Team India Cricketers Honoured at Ceremony in Hyderabad

Following a hiatus of four seasons, the BCCI's cricket awards for Indian domestic and international cricketers was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 23 January 2024.
Harsha Bhogle hosted the event attended by the Indian and English men's cricket teams, and also some women's cricketers, along with an array of domestic players and legends of the game.
Farokh Engineer was bestowed with the honour of the CK Nayudu trophy for lifetime achievement.
Here's the full list of awards handed out to international cricketers on the night.
Women's Cricket Team
Best International Debut
2019-20: Priya Punia
2020-21: Shafalu Verma
2021-22: Sabbhineni Meghana
2022-23: Devika Vaidya
Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs
2019- 20: Poonam Yadav
2020-21: Jhulan Goswami
2021-22: Rajeshwari Gayakwad
2022-23: Devika Vaidya
Highest Run-Getter in ODIs
2019-20: Punam Raut
2020-21: Mithali Raj
2021-22: Harmanpreet Kaur
2022-23: Hemimah Rodrigues
Best International Cricketer
2019- 20: Deepti Sharma
2020-21: Deepti Sharma
2021-22: Smriti Mandhana
2022-23: Smriti Mandhana
Men's Cricket Team
Best International Debut
2019- 20: Mayank Agarwal
2020-21: Axar Patel
2021-22: Shreyas Iyer
2022-23: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer
2019- 20: Mohammad Shami
2020-21: R Ashwin
2021-22: Jasprit Bumrah
2022-23: Shubman Gill
Dilip Sardesai Award
Most wickets in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): R Ashwin
Most runs in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies): Yashasvi Jaiswal
Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
2019- 20: Farokh Engineer
Ravi Shastri
