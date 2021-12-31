India's Squad For South Africa ODIs: Rohit Out Injured, KL Rahul Named Captain
Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the series due to injury.
The Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa has been announced and KL Rahul has been named the captain with Rohit Sharma sitting out due to injury. Jasprit Bumrah has been named the vice-captain for the series.
The 34-year old Sharma was appointed captain of the ODI team earlier this month as he replaced Virat Kohli, who had stepped down from the role of T20I captaincy as well.
However, Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during a net session ahead of India's departure for South Africa and was ruled out of the Test series. The star batter is now doing his rehab at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will miss the upcoming ODI series.
Rahul, who is currently the vice-captain of the Test team in South Africa, will now lead the ODI team in absence of Rohit while pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.
The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer, who did well in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, have been picked for their maiden overseas assignment.
The three-match ODI series gets underway on 19 January in Paarl with the second fixture being played at the same venue on 21 January. The final fixture will then be played at Newlands in Cape Town on the 23rd of January before the tour wraps up and the Indian team head home.
India squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj
