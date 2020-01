Full BCCI Annual Women Player Contracts List For Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday, 16 January announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur, opening batsman Smriti Mandhana and bowler Poonam Yadav have bagged the highest grade.

15-year-old Shafali Verma has been kept in Grade C, while legends like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are in the Grade B.

Here’s the full list: